‘Top Gun: Maverick’ now on digital

Courtesy Paramount Pictures

One of the biggest hits of the year — in fact, the biggest hit of Tom Cruise‘s blockbuster-filled career — Top Gun: Maverick, will finally be available for purchase on digital today (Tuesday).

As reported, the actor/producer was adamant that Paramount Pictures delay the film during the height of the pandemic, until it could be released in theaters. That gamble paid off to the tune of more than $1.4 billion worldwide.

However, if you stayed home — or, if you just want to feel the need for speed again from the comfort of your couch, you’re in luck: It’s now available for purchase on Amazon Video, Vudu, Apple TV, and other platforms.

One of the reasons Cruise and co-producer Jerry Bruckheimer pushed for a theatrical release was because of the film’s acclaimed aerial sequences. Pilot Cruise, as well as co-stars including Miles Teller and Monica Barbaro were strapped into real fighter jets, and filmed pulling real high-G maneuvers.

Bruckheimer explained to ABC Audio, “Look, it’s much easier and safer obviously to do CGI. But you don’t get the real experience.”

“I mean CGI is brilliant, and they do some amazing things now, but an audience can tell if it’s the real deal,” Bruckheimer says.

He adds, “when they see the faces of our actors in those F-18s — how they’re contorted, and what they went through. That’s not acting, they’re actually feeling that. So that’s what makes this movie so special.”

Top Gun: Maverick will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 1, while it’s still in theaters. So far, there are no plans for it to streaming for free via subscription-based Paramount+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.