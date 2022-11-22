‘Top Gun: Maverick’ finally flies onto streaming December 22

Paramount Pictures

The biggest movie of the year — and of Tom Cruise‘s career — Top Gun: Maverick, will finally land on streaming December 22.

Paramount+ made the announcement Tuesday.

As reported, Cruise — also a producer of the blockbuster — resisted pressure to stream the film while attendance in theaters was still low, or even nonexistent, during the pandemic, and insisted it be released only in theaters.

It was a gamble that paid off: To date, the movie has grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide since its release on May 27.

Joseph Kosinsky‘s movie has Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell training a crop of young recruits for a dangerous mission: Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, Glenn Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis play the cocky young guns. The film also stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Oscar nominee Ed Harris, Emmy winner Jon Hamm and original Top Gun star Val Kilmer.

