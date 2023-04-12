Tommy Lee, Chris Stapleton, Lil Nas X and more in new trailer for Disney+’s ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ series

Disney+

A new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ original series The Muppets Mayhem has arrived, and carrying on the fine Muppets Show tradition, it doesn’t skimp on celebrity cameos.

The new comedy series follows the beloved Muppets band, The Electric Mayhem — including its famous members Dr. Teeth, Animal, Sgt. Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips — and their comeback to record their first-ever studio album.

The official trailer opens with a slew of famous guest stars reflecting on their own experiences growing up with the famous band for The Muppet Show.

“The Mayhem? They taught Mötley Crüe how to shred and party,” drummer Tommy Lee jokes at the start of the trailer.

“I was in college the first time I saw the Mayhem play,” Chris Stapleton adds.

“I grew up idolizing Dr. Teeth,” Lil Nas X says. “I bought gold grills just to be like him.”

In the new series, music executive Nora (Lilly Singh) works with the group to help them navigate the new music industry landscape in hopes of recording an epic first studio album.

The band’s tight-knit bond remains at the forefront. “We’re more than just a band,” Dr. Teeth says in the trailer. “We’re a family!”

Other guest stars slated to appear in the upcoming series include Morgan Freeman, Ben Schwartz, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Smith, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Danny Trejo, Billy Corgan, Susanna Hoffs, Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, deadmau5, Kesha, and Zedd.

All episodes of The Muppets Mayhem will be available to stream on Disney+ starting May 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

