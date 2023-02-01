Tom Brady announces retirement — again

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tom Brady, the NFL quarterback great with seven Super Bowl victories, has announced his retirement — again.

“When I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning. “You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” referring to his quickly rescinded retirement announcement early in 2022.

Brady, 45, said his retirement this time is “for good.” He made headlines last year when he announced his retirement in February, only to rescind his retirement 40 days later.

Brady then returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for what ended as a losing season, despite leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl win the year before — his first year with the team after leaving the New England Patriots, with whom Brady spent 20 seasons, including six Super Bowl victories. His two subsequent seasons with the Buccaneers saw him earn a seventh Super Bowl championship.

Widely considered one of the greatest-ever NFL quarterbacks, if not the single greatest, Brady holds many individual NFL records, including being the only NFL player to be named Super Bowl MVP for two separate franchises, and the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl ring in three separate decades. He also currently holds the NFL record for most career passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes.

