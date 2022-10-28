Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce after 13 years of marriage

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Brazilian supermodel, who married in 2009, confirmed their split on social media.

In both their posts, Brady and Bündchen said they had “gratitude” for their time together and that the decision had been made “amicably.”

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” Brady wrote. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen echoed that sentiment, writing, “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Brady called the situation “painful and difficult,” and said he and Bündchen “only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen said.

Both Brady and Bündchen also asked for privacy.

The news comes after much speculation on the status of their relationship. Tabloid reports have hinted at alleged contention between the two due to Brady’s decision to return to football after a brief 40-day retirement earlier this year. Brady has struggled this season and the Buccaneers have stumbled to a 3-5 record and current three-game losing streak.

The supermodel tweeted her support for Brady before his game on September 11, writing, “Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs !”

The couple also shared several loving posts for one another throughout 2022 and celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in February, with Brady describing Bündchen in a post as the “best mother and wife and supporter in the world.”

Brady and Bündchen share two children together: 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

