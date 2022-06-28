Tisha Campbell on why she doubts there will be a ‘Martin’ reboot

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

Tisha Campbell joined Martin Lawrence and other cast members from his self-titled sitcom for a 30-year anniversary reunion on June 16 on BET+, inspiring many fans to call for a reboot of the ’90s series. However, Campbell doubts the show will have a second life.

The NAACP Image Award winner loved reminiscing with the famed comedian and co-stars Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II, however, one key actor was missing, the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 52.

“Tommy is not with us,” Tisha told Entertainment Tonight. “We would miss him so much. Well never say never, like Martin says, but it’s just too hard to see ourselves without him.”

Campbell, whose extensive acting credits include House Party, Boomerang and School Daze, is now looking forward to next month’s premiere of her new TV series, Uncoupled, co-starring Neil Patrick Harris.

“It’s really a very different show,” she says. “It’s [produced by] Darren Starr, who created Sex and the City, and it’s like a Sex and the City but got a little bit of LGBTQ happening. So it’s a really a beautiful piece. I am very proud of it, and I got to work with some amazing actors — Tony Award winners and Oscar winners — so I am really excited about this show.”

Uncoupled debuts July 29 on Netflix

