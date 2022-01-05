‘TIME’ declares Shonda Rhimes “TV’s Greatest”; Tiffany Haddish announces potential boyfriend interviews; and more

TIME

Five-time NAACP Image Award winner Shonda Rhimes appears on this week’s cover of TIME magazine as the publication declares her “TV’s Greatest.”

The executive producer of numerous hit series, including Bridgerton, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, was named to the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world in 2021. She was also on the 2007 list.

Rhimes has excelled in a male-dominated entertainment industry, and the 51-year-old mogul rebels against the label “girlboss.”

“A nice catchphrase to grab a bunch of women into one group and say, ‘This is what women are doing right now.’ Nobody ever says, ‘This is what men are doing right now,'” Rhimes maintains in the TIME cover story. “I think the girlboss archetype is bulls*** that men have created to find another way to make women sound bad,” she adds.

In other news, after her recent breakup with Common, Tiffany Haddish is aggressively looking for a new man. In an Instagram Story, the 42-year-old comedian and actress shared a video of a couple on vacation, and commented, “This will be me next holiday season! Accepting male applicants only. Now interviews start next month! So have your life in order.”

Finally, Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Regina King, Craig Robinson and Chris Tucker are among the stars featured in the docuseries Phat Tuesdays, which premieres February 4 on Amazon Prime video, Deadline reports. The series tells the story of Guy Torry‘s Los Angeles showcase in the ’90s that launched the careers of numerous Black comedians.

“It was more than a night of laughter — it was a movement. Phat Tuesdays was Black, bold, and brilliant,” Torry says. “It was the best damn comedy show!”

