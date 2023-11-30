Tim Burton reveals ‘Beetlejuice 2’ has wrapped

Netflix/Tomasz Lazar

On his Instagram Thursday, Tim Burton revealed that his long-awaited sequel to the 1988 hit Beetlejuice has finished shooting. “Thank you to everyone involved,” the director added to a caption of a picture of himself posed casually in a chair.

As reported, the movie — starring Michael Keaton reprising as the titular “ghost with the most,” his original Beetlejuice co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, and franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, got right back to filming after the SAG-AFTRA strike was resolved.

And it didn’t take long to wrap: Burton recently told The Independent the movie was already “99% done,” adding, “Literally, it was a day and a half” remaining on the shooting schedule when the strike was declared in July.

The filmmaker had told the U.K. publication he really enjoyed making the sequel. “I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”

Incidentally, one of the first replies to Burton’s wrap post was from his Wednesday co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones, who fangirled, “Can’t wait!!!!!”

Beetlejuice 2 is slated for a September 6, 2024, release.

