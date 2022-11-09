Tim Allen talks about his daughter being cast in ‘The Santa Clauses’: “Wasn’t my idea”

Disney/James Clark

It’s been 16 years since we last saw Tim Allen‘s Scott Calvin — aka Santa — in movie theaters. Now, the story continues in The Santa Clauses, a six-part miniseries heading to Disney+.

Allen once again dons the jolly red suit for this new adventure, which also sees the return of Elizabeth Mitchell‘s Mrs. Claus/Carol, Eric Lloyd‘s Charlie Calvin and David Krumholtz‘s Bernard, Santa’s former right-hand elf.

The series also welcomes several new stars, including Kal Penn as potential Santa replacement Simon Choksi as well as Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen-Dick respectively as Cal and Sandra — Scott and Carol’s children. Allen-Dick is Tim Allen’s 13-year-old daughter.

Allen spoke to ABC Audio about his daughter being cast in the franchise and attests it came “literally out of nowhere.”

“Out of nowhere — literally out of nowhere! They cast [her] — it wasn’t my idea,” he explained while gesturing proudly to Allen-Dick. The actor noted that returning to The Santa Clause franchise “didn’t hurt” knowing that his little girl would be by his side.

Allen-Dick told ABC Audio she’s excited to to join the franchise her father started nearly three decades ago. She said “it’s truly an honor” to be bring the story to a new generation.

“How did I get lucky enough to be working on this?,” she remarked, adding she is “grateful” she is helping to continue the story.

Allen-Dick adds her hope for this new chapter is it “gives a new perspective” and that it “brings people together again” when they “feel the nostalgia” of the first three movies. “I can’t wait to see how people react to it,” she grinned.

The Santa Clauses airs its first episode next Wednesday, November 16, on the Disney+ streaming service.

