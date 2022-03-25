Tiffany Haddish’s new book of essays, ‘I Curse You with Joy,’ coming in November

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish has announced her second collection of essays, I Curse You with Joy, will be out this November.

The follow-up to 2017’s The Last Black Unicorn, this new book will feature candid personal stories from Haddish’s life and career. They include auditioning for SNL and then becoming the first Black female comedian to host it, reuniting with her estranged father after 20 years, and going viral on Instagram for shaving her head.

“After my first book, I knew I wanted to share more of myself in I Curse You with Joy,” Haddish says in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “I want to bring readers on a journey with me that is hahahas and highs and lows, so people know even through the hurt you can spread joy.”

The book, from HarperCollins Publishers imprint Amistad, will be published November 29.

