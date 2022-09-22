Tiffany Haddish says she “lost everything” following molestation lawsuit

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish is facing employment issues.

While at Los Angeles’ LAX airport Wednesday, TMZ caught up with the 42-year-old comedian and actress and asked about the aftermath of being accused of molestation and if its affected her career.

“Oh, I lost everything, all my gigs gone. Everything gone,” Haddish replied. “I don’t know, bro…I don’t have no jobs.”

The statement comes just one day after the news that one of the two people who accused Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

The two plaintiffs in the withdrawn suit, identified as Jane Doe, 22, and her now-14-year-old brother, John Doe, were respectively 14 and 7 years old at the time they were paid by family friend of Haddish’s to appear in the sketch, the suit alleged. One scene reportedly had the female eating a hero sandwich while moaning and simulating sex acts she was coached to perform; the other had the boy playing and bathing as Spears’ character leered and interacted with him suggestively.

In a statement to TMZ on Tuesday, Jane Doe noted, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us.”

Doe concluded, “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.