‘Thor’, ‘The Batman’, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez among nominees for 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The nominees are in for 2022’s People’s Choice Awards, with movies including Bullet Train and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and TV shows including Better Call Saul and Stranger Things all in the running.

Hosted again by Kenan Thompson, the telecast will air December 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and E!

For the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit VotePCA.com.

Here are a list of the nominees for film and TV:

THE MOVIE OF 2022

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

The Adam Project

The Lost City

Ticket To Paradise

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

Nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World: Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Joey King – Bullet Train

Keke Palmer – Nope

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Viola Davis – The Woman King

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin Butler – Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer – Nope

Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam Sandler – Hustle

Channing Tatum – The Lost City

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Julia Roberts – Ticket To Paradise

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World: Dominion

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King – Bullet Train

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Zöe Kravitz – The Batman

THE SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

3. The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today with Hoda and Jenna

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars

Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette

Mayyas – America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson – American Idol

Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars

Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

Bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Inventing Anna

Severance

The Bear

The Boys

The Thing About Pam

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

House of The Dragon

La Brea

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

