‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ official trailer reveals Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Marvel dropped the first official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder during Monday’s NBA Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN.

The clip gives us our first good look at Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjölnir, while confirming reports of Christian Bale playing the heavy, Gorr the Butcher.

Narrated by Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi‘s Korg, the trailer catches us up on Thor’s life since the events of Avengers: Endgame, during which he’s gone from “dad bod to god bod.” But just when he thinks he’s ready to reclaim his title as the one and only Thor, he discovers Jane — his old girlfriend who he hasn’t seen in eight years and is clearly not over — has inherited the mantle.

We also get our first look at Bale’s scary Gorr the Butcher, decked out in white robes, white makeup and yellow eyes, and who vows that “All gods shall die.”

Additionally, we see Russell Crowe‘s Zeus, who, in a bit of comic relief, strips Thor of his “disguise” — a little too thoroughly.

Thor: Love and Thunder, also starring Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista, opens in U.S. theaters on July 8.

