This is who ‘﻿Bachelorette’ ﻿Rachel Lindsay is rooting for on ﻿’Dancing with the Stars’

A new season of Dancing with the Stars is here, and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay shared who she is rooting for and whether or not we’ll see her go for the Mirrorball Trophy one day.

Lindsay told ABC Audio that she is “obviously” rooting for ﻿Gabby Windey, who is shouldering the daunting task of continuing the Bachelorette winning streak started by Hannah Brown and continued by Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Personal bias aside, who are her top four picks?

“Jordin Sparks. I’m really rooting for her. Wayne Brady is hilarious. I’d like to see him [win],” she said. She’s also cheering for movie star Selma Blair: “The woman can do anything. She has such an inspiring story.”

Lindsay also praised TikToker Charli D’Amelio, adding, “She kills it. She is so fun to watch … Charli went out there and showed everyone she’s a dancer. Period.”

With all this DWTS talk, will Bachelor Nation see Lindsay step onto the ballroom one day?

“It is not happening anytime soon for me,” she laughed, adding Bristowe may have scared her away by being completely honest about all the injuries she suffered during her winning season. “She was in pain. She had bruises and she had to do ice baths and massages … When they come out victorious at the end, I understand the tears because it really is a blood, sweat and tears situation.”

“I had no idea how hard it is,” she continued. “It does seem like a really fun experience … So, I don’t know, never say never. I just can’t imagine it at the moment.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. only on Disney+.

