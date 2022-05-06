‘This Is Us’ star Chris Sullivan and wife expecting baby #2

Rich Fury/Getty Images

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, are expecting their second child.

“We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been,” the 41-year-old actor shared Thursday on Instagram, adding, “With every end, there is a new beginning…so here is a trailer of what’s to come.”

However, what appeared to be a post dedicated to the beloved NBC series turned out to be a setup for a bigger surprise, as an attached video showed the couple’s 21-month-old son, Bear, sporting a shirt with the words “only child” crossed out and “big brother” written below it. Bear then hands his father a sonogram photo.

“It’s a…girl!!!” read a caption at the end of the video, followed by “Arriving Nov 1…ish.”

Chris’ This Is Us cast mates shared their joy over the news in the comments.

Mandy Moore replied with five red heart emojis, while his on-screen wife Chrissy Metz responded with a party hat and heart emoji.

Jennifer Garner chimed in with “So much is happening — congratulations, you guys!!!” while Home Town’s Erin Napier added, “I can’t wait to squeeze this precious baby!!” followed by two hearts.

