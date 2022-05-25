‘This Is Us’ cast pays tribute to show following series finale

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

(SPOILERS AHEAD) This Is Us ended its six-season run on NBC Tuesday night with its series finale, aptly titled “Us.”

The finale answered questions, flashed between past and present, and centered around the funeral of the Pearson family’s matriarch, Rebecca. After it aired, the cast took to social media to make tribute to the show.

Mandy Moore, who portrayed Rebecca, posted a photo of the funeral’s program on Instagram, with a caption that highlighted one of her character’s defining quotes. “Take the risks. Make the big moves, even if they’re small moves. Forge ahead with your lives in any and every direction that moves you. I’m asking you to be fearless.”

The big three, aka Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), posted their own Instagram tributes. “Can’t believe today is here,” Metz wrote. Hartley echoed her sentiment, writing that he is “going to miss seeing these faces every day.” Brown was celebratory, accompanying his on-set photos with the caption, “One more time for the people in the back!!! BIG 3!!!”

Chris Sullivan, who played Kate’s ex-husband, Toby, took to Instagram to make an emotional tribute. “So many of the people and things we love will pass away and it is always an honor to be part of their story,” he wrote. “It has been a true honor to inhabit this character for six seasons and tell this story with these beautiful people. When we met these characters their lives were already well under way. After we leave them, their lives will continue on in our hearts, minds and imaginations.”

