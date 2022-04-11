“They’re coming back”: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will appear in final season of ‘Better Call Saul’

AMC/Ursula Coyote

“They’re coming back.” That’s the caption of a picture of Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in character, which was posted to Better Call Saul‘s official social media channels Sunday.

Ever since the Breaking Bad prequel series began, fans hoped to once again see the pair, who earned Emmys for respectively playing Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on AMC’s acclaimed drama. And now it’s official: Fans will get their wish in the spin-off’s final season.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould told Variety on Saturday.

It’s not yet known how the pair will show up or in what capacity, as Better Call Saul takes place in 2002, six years before unlikely partners Walter and Jesse started their lucrative meth operation.

The follow-up stars Bob Odenkirk, along with Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton.

The first half of Better Call Saul‘s sixth and final season premieres April 18 on AMC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.