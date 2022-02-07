They’re baaaaaaack: Hulu announces ‘The Kardashians’ is debuting April 14

Hulu

For those who have been missing seeing Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and the other Kardashians on TV, relief is coming. Hulu has dropped a teaser for their new reality show, The Kardashians, which debuts on April 14.

The snippet shows each family member looking glamorous –& and in new mom Kylie Jenner‘s case, extremely pregnant — wearing light-colored gowns as they pose in glass display boxes. The only exceptions are Kris Jenner, who chose a light grey power suit, and Kourtney, who just wore white lingerie.

The classic torch song “Feeling Good” plays, as a title card teases, “All the walls will be shattered.”

And before you roll your eyes about exactly who wants to keep keeping up with the Kardashians, the trailer had already been viewed over 380,000 times on YouTube as of Monday afternoon.

