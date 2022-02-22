‘The Wendy Williams Show’ is over, for now; Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ to replace it

Debmar-Mercury

Amid the host’s ongoing health issues, producers of The Wendy Williams Show have announced the program will not return for the upcoming fall season, and instead will be replaced by Sherri, a new series fronted by Wendy’s substitute host, Sherri Shepherd.

In a statement, Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, the co-presidents of show syndicator Debmar-Mercury, noted, “Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now.”

The new series will replace Wendy Williams in its time slots across the country starting in the fall.

They commented, “This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us…We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons.” The producers added, “We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

It’s not yet known what date The Wendy Williams Show will officially end, but as reported, the eponymous host won’t return before the show wraps up for this season.

Williams, 57, has been absent from her show since Sept. 20 of last year, the start of its 13th season. Her return was delayed due to ongoing health issues, which included testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. In 2019, she revealed she also suffers from Graves’ disease, an immune system disorder.

Last fall, Williams updated fans and thanked them for their support, saying in part, “…I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

