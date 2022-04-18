The “We Are Bulletproof” era: New BTS album is coming June 10

At the end of their final Las Vegas concert over the weekend, BTS took the opportunity to announce some big news: their next album.

Billboard reports that after the show, a teaser video was screened that showed the members of BTS saying the phrase “We are bulletproof” together, followed by a date: June 10, 2022. Then, Billboard reports, the group’s label Big Hit used the fan community Weverse to confirm that the album is due on June 10, adding, “Details will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.”

It’s not clear if “We Are Bulletproof” is a song title, the name of an album, or simply a slogan for the group’s new era.

This will be BTS‘ new album since 2020’s Be, which featured their number-one hits “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” Since then, the group has released two more number-one singles: “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” They’ve also topped the Billboard Hot 100 with collaborations with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685, as well as Coldplay: “Savage Love” and “My Universe,” respectively.

BTS did four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas: April 8, 9, 15 and 16.