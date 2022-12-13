The Tonys are going off-Broadway

American Theatre Wing

On Tuesday, the American Theatre Wing announced that the 2023 Tony Awards will be held off-Broadway.

The 76th annual event saluting the best of the theater world will be held at Washington Heights’ United Palace on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

It will be the first time the event will be held in the historic venue; traditionally, the Tonys are held in and around Midtown Manhattan. The change of ZIP code to upper Manhattan is meant to broaden the appeal of the awards show and better represent the talent on the Great White Way.

Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a joint statement, “As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre.”

The Tonys will be carried live on CBS, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.