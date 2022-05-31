The Rock reaches out to student who took his cutout to prom; daughter taking up family business of pro wrestling

Disney General Entertainment/Jennifer Potheiser

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a famously charismatic guy, which was proven again when a two-dimensional version of him went viral.

An Instagram user called @smilesweetsraccoon showed off a cardboard cutout of the movie star/TV star/entrepreneur, which she took out for a very special day.

“Thank you @therock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun,” she posted. “Best date a person could ask for.”

To her apparent surprise, Johnson hit her back online, reposting the picture to his 318 million Instagram followers, “It was absolutely my honor…and you were the best prom date EVER!!” The Black Adam star and XFL owner added, “Great to meet your family and friends too!” along with a clinking champagne emoji.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s oldest daughter, Simone, has declared she’s joining the family business: Simone is following her famous father into the WWE, wrestling under the name Ava Raine.

To those who thought The Rock’s offspring should be known as The Pebble — and there were many — the 20-year-old vented, “i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything.”

Simone, aka Ava, will be a fourth-generation wrestler: her dad’s father, Rocky Johnson, and his maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia, were both in the business.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.