The Razzies rescind Bruce Willis’ “award” after aphasia diagnosis

It looks like the people behind the Golden Raspberry Awards don’t want to add insult to injury.

The Oscars-spoofing organization recently “honored” Bruce Willis with his own historic category — “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie,” for a series of eight straight-to-streaming films.

However, the Razzies have announced they’ve had an official change of heart in light of the revelation the Die Hard star is retiring because he is suffering from the degenerative cognitive disorder aphasia.

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis,” said co-founders John Wilson and Mo Murphy in a statement. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”

Incidentally, this year’s Razzies bestowed Will Smith with it’s “Redeemer” award, following his Oscar-winning performance in King Richard.

ABC Audio tried to reach the pair for a comment about whether Will’s award — ironically named, considering Smith’s behavior at the Academy Awards ceremony — could also be rescinded. However, The Razzies didn’t reply as of press time.

