‘The Power of the Dog’ leads with 12 nominations, ‘Dune’ earns 10, for 94th Annual Academy Awards

The Oscar nominations were announced at 8:18 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday morning. The Western The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations in multiple categories, while the sci-fi epic Dune followed close behind, with 10.
Emmy-nominated black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Emmy-winning The Help veteran and Call Me Kat co-star Leslie Jordan presented the nominees in all 23 categories live via a livestream on Oscars.org and the Academy’s social media sites.
The 94th Annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 27. The ceremony will be returning to Oscars’ home at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles.
Here are the nominees:
Best motion picture of the year
Belfast – Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
CODA – Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Drive My Car – Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
Dune – Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
King Richard – Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
Licorice Pizza – Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
Nightmare Alley – Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Achievement in directing
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Ciarán Hinds in – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman in – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz in – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman in – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart in – Spencer
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Best animated feature film of the year
Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Luca – Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs. the Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Raya and the Last Dragon – Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
Achievement in cinematography
Dune – Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski
Achievement in costume design
Cruella – Jenny Beavan
Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Dune – Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Best documentary feature
Ascension – Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
Attica – Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir – Questlove – Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
Writing with Fire – Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Best documentary short subject
Audible – Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
Lead Me Home – Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
The Queen of Basketball – Ben Proudfoot
Three Songs for Benazir – Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
When We Were Bullies – Jay Rosenblatt
Achievement in film editing
Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin
Dune – Joe Walker
King Richard – Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras
tick, tick…BOOM! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best international feature film of the year
Drive My Car – Japan
Flee – Denmark
The Hand of God – Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World – Norway
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Encanto – Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
“Be Alive” from King Richard – Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down To Joy” from Belfast – Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die – Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Achievement in production design
Dune – Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nightmare Alley – Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog – Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story – Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Best animated short film
Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Bestia – Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz
Boxballet – Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin – Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
The Windshield Wiper – Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
Best live action short film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run – Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress – Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki
The Long Goodbye – Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
On My Mind – Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
Please Hold – K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse
Achievement in sound
Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Achievement in visual effects
Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Adapted screenplay
CODA – Screenplay by Siân Heder
Drive My Car – Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune – Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter – Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog – Written by Jane Campion
Original screenplay
Belfast – Written by Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard – Written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World – Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
