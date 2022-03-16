‘The Pentaverate’: See Mike Myers, Ken Jeong, and Keegan-Michael Key star in the teaser for the Netflix series

Netflix

Mike Myers is back — and once again in prosthetic makeup — in the teaser to his new comedy adventure series The Pentaverate [pen-TAH-ver-uht].

In the series, the Austin Powers star Myers plays Ken Scarborough, a washed-up Canadian TV anchor who stumbles upon the existence of the titular secret society that has quietly steered world events for centuries, a la The King’s Man.

The zany teaser also showcases The Hangover series star Ken Jeong as a Las Vegas casino mogul, Keegan-Michael Key as a nuclear physicist tapped by the secret group, and Debi Mazar, who acts as the Pentaverate’s secretary and “some would say the brains of the whole operation,” Netflix teases.

The series also stars Absolutely Fabulous‘ Jennifer Saunders, while Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, who narrates the teaser, serves as the show’s narrator.

The Pentaverate premieres May 5 on Netflix.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

