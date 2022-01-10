‘The Morning Show’ renewed for third season on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

No surprise considering what an awards-nomination magnet the series has become, but Apple TV+ has renewed The Morning Show for a third season.

Starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the Emmy-winning series delves into the on-camera and behind-the-scenes drama of an award-winning morning news program.

In a statement, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said, “It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining.”

He added of season three showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, “We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

