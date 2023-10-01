The Men of The Mix Wear Pink!

Support The Men of The Mix!

Help Chris and Whip of The Morning Mix and McCabe of The Afternoon Mix raise funds to fight breast cancer for the American Cancer Society.

Click HERE to make a donation today!

The Men of The Mix Live Show

Hang with Chris, Whip, and McCabe at TreeTime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington for a Special Saturday Show Live!

Where: TreeTime Christmas Creations, 22102 North Pepper Road in Lake Barrington

When: Saturday, October 21st from 10am – 1pm

The Breast Night Ever: A Night of Music and Comedy with The Men of The Mix

Laugh it up with Chris, Whip, and McCabe for a night of comedy, music, and live performances of some of your favorite moments from The Morning Mix and The Afternoon Mix!

Where: Zanies Rosement

When: Thursday, October 26th at 7pm

Tickets on Sale Now. Click HERE for details

Jewel-Osco

When you shop at Jewel-Osco now through October 15th every donation made at the register will help support breast cancer research programs in Illinois through the American Cancer Society‘s Wear Pink campaign. Remember to include “Support Breast Cancer Research” to your grocery list and donate to the American Cancer Society.