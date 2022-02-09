The Lumineers announce North American headlining tour dates

The Lumineers have announced a North American headlining tour in support of the band’s new album, Brightside.

The massive outing launches May 14 in Jacksonville, Florida, and will run all the way through the summer before wrapping up September 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, February 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of The Lumineers’ fan club will have access to a pre-sale beginning Monday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

The itinerary also includes a number of shows rescheduled from The Lumineers’ planned 2020 tour. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Additional tickets to those stops are on sale now.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheLumineers.com.

Brightside, the fourth Lumineers album, was released in January. Its title track hit number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.