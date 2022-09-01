‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast on what to expect from the new fantasy series

Matt Grace/Prime Video

Fantasy fans everywhere can rejoice – the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are finally here. The cast of the Prime Video series tells ABC Audio what to expect from the new adaptation, set 1,000 years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic stories.

Morfydd Clark stars as the Elf warrior Galadriel and she says even if you haven’t seen any of the movies or read any of the books, you’ll have no problem jumping into the show.

“I think you can come in at any point,” Clark said. “I started with The Hobbit, some people start with Lord of the Rings, and I guess some people start with ours. And hopefully it will take them to the books, as well.”

Nazanin Boniadi plays the human healer Bronwyn in the series, and she says that the five realms that the series portrays are all unique and “magnificent in their own right.”

“When you watch it, you almost feel like you’re immersed in that world,” Boniadi says. “The costumes are distinct. The accents are distinct, the color schemes, the everything – it’s just really gorgeous to watch.”

Clark enjoyed almost everything about working on the series, but says her favorite part was learning stunt choreography.

“They made me feel really powerful, made me do things that I never imagined I could do,” Clark says. “And the more powerful I felt physically, the closer I felt to an immensely powerful Elf.”

Charlie Vickers, who plays Halbrand, a human from the Southlands, wants to make one thing clear. While this show is distinctly its own, it’s still Tolkien “at its core” and focuses on themes “we can all relate to. Stories of hope and stories of love and loss and despair.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.