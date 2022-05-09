‘The Late Show’ pausing taping episodes while Stephen Colbert has a “recurrence of COVID”

CBS/Mary Ellen Matthews

While he resumed taping of The Late Show last week after testing positive for COVID, Stephen Colbert is back to isolation.

“Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” The Late Show‘s Twitter feed announced Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

Colbert himself, who is vaccinated and boosted, replied to the post, noting, “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER.”

