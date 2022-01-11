The late Maya Angelou honored by US government, Whoopi Goldberg’s new TV series, and more

U.S. Mint

The late Maya Angelou was honored by the United States Mint Monday in a very special way.

Angelou became the first Black woman to have her image featured on a U.S. quarter.

“It is my honor to present our Nation’s first circulating coins dedicated to celebrating American women and their contributions to American history,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson in a statement. “Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift.”

Angelou is best known for her iconic 1969 autobiography, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. Her many honors include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Arts, three Grammys, and a postage stamp in her name in 2015. Angelou passed away in 2014. She was 86.

In other news, Deadline reports that Whoopi Goldberg will star in a new TV series produced by CBS Studios in partnership with the NAACP. The View co-host will reprise her role from the 1991 Soapdish film in a new show of the same name on Paramount+. Also as part of the CBS Studios-NAACP partnership, comedians D.L Hughley and Earthquake are set for autobiographical shows; Hughley for Fox, and Earthquake for CBS.

Another series will tell the story of the Little Rock 9 who broke the color barrier at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas in 1957. The nine Black students were barred from entering until President Eisenhower sent the National Guard to protect them.

Finally, Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will star in the sci-film film, Blink Speed. She is also featured with Tom Hanks in a remake of Pinocchio to be released later this year.

