The Jonas Brothers tease their new music: “It’s some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done”

The Jonas Brothers are letting fans know the best is yet to come in their music career. They say their new music is “some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done.”

Speaking with People, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas reflected on their storied career and teased the new direction they’re heading.

“We’re in a better spot now than we’ve ever been, and it’s a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like,” said Nick. He added they’re “having the time of our lives.”

Joe and Kevin agree this refreshed mindset is thanks to their six-year hiatus. Joe said a rift broke the brothers apart in 2013 because they took “advantage of the [sibling] relationship,” which was “damaging.”

During their break, the brothers got married, started families and pursued solo careers — with Nick coming out with several hits as a solo artist and Joe forming DNCE in 2015, while Kevin launched a construction company.

Kevin said the hiatus “allowed us to understand who we were as people,” which led them to work past their differences and hit the restart button.

“It made us all better people,” Nick agreed, saying that’s “a beautiful thing.”

The Jonas Brothers reformed in 2019 and released their #1 album Happiness Begins, which included hits “Sucker,” “Cool” and “Only Human.” Now, they’re readying their sixth studio album.

“We did record a lot of music before and through the pandemic, but then we lived our life for a while,” Kevin said of making this album. Nick then teased, “It’s some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done.”

“It’s easy to fall into old creative patterns, but the sound that we’re tapping into is really unique for us,” he added.

The full cover story in People hits newstands June 17.