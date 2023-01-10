The Golden Globes return Tuesday night

HFPA/NBC

After its last show wasn’t broadcast — and went without stars — in the wake of a racism controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes are back Tuesday evening.

The 80th annual event is back on NBC, which yanked the Golden Globes from its schedule in 2021, as stars including Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson flamed the organization in the wake of an L.A. Times expose about its inner workings, revealing the HFPA hadn’t included a single Black journalist.

Many mea culpas later, the Globes are back, after what the HFPA called sweeping changes to rehab its organization — and its image — in Hollywood. And with that, the stars are returning, as well.

Presenters will include Everything nominee Jamie Lee Curtis and Blonde‘s Ana De Armas, as well as Billy Porter, Euphoria Emmy winner Colman Domingo, Emmy winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Dahmer: Monster‘s Niecy Nash-Betts.

Going into Tuesday night’s show, the drama The Banshees of Inisherin, starring In Bruges co-stars and pals Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, has the most nominations of the film side with seven, followed by the madcap multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once with six.

On the television side of things, ABC’s Abbott Elementary is at the head of the class with five nominations, followed by a string of shows tied with four: The Crown, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and HBO’s Emmy-winning The White Lotus.

Hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the Golden Globes begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

