The Fonz…and Beyond: Henry Winkler announces autobiography

Already a bestselling children’s book author, Emmy winner Henry Winkler is looking back at his life with a just-announced book.

Showing off the cover, a photo of him smiling, Winkler said in a tweet, “Our youngest son, Max, for years, has said, ‘Dad, you should write an autobiography.’ And here it is. Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond.”

Celadon Books teases, “Brilliant, funny, and widely-regarded as the nicest man in Hollywood (though he would be the first to tell you that it’s simply not the case, he’s really just grateful to be here), Henry shares in this achingly vulnerable memoir the disheartening truth of his childhood, the difficulties of a life with severe dyslexia, the pressures of a role that takes on a life of its own, and the path forward once your wildest dream seems behind you.”

The publisher calls Being Henry “a deeply thoughtful memoir of the lifelong effects of stardom and the struggle to become whole.”

You can preorder it now, but it hits stores October 31 — which is, incidentally, the day after the Happy Days, Arrested Development and Barry star turns 78.

