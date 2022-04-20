‘The Flash’ ﻿actor Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

HawaiÊ»i Police Department via Getty Images

Ezra Miller was arrested for second-degree assault early Tuesday morning in Hawaii.

The actor became irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a home on the island of Hawaii and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, according to a news release from the Hawaii County Police Department.

The woman refused treatment for a half-inch cut on her forehead, police said.

Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

This is the second time the actor has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks. Miller was previously arrested last month at a Big Island karaoke bar. During his court hearing, which was also on Tuesday, he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and stay away from Margarita Village in Hilo, Hawaii.

Miller had also been charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after police said the actor grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts during last month’s incident. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the harassment charge, along with an unrelated traffic charge.

There was no mention of the latest arrest during the court hearing.

Miller is known for playing The Flash in the DC Justice League films, and in his own forthcoming stand-alone The Flash film, due out next year. He also has a key role in the third installment of the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which opened last weekend.

