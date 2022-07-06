The first trailer for ﻿’Amsterdam’﻿, starring ﻿﻿Taylor Swift, is here

Walt Disney Studios

We finally have our first look at the upcoming movie Amsterdam, which stars Taylor Swift.

The first trailer dropped Wednesday. According the press release, the “original crime epic” takes place in the 30s and centers on three characters, played by Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie, who “find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.”

The group forges a bond to protect each other as they get swept up in a conspiracy in which they’re falsely accused of murdering an important individual. As the trailer promises, you find out how they “altered the course of American history,” as the trailer teases.

While Taylor isn’t shown much in the first Amsterdam trailer, we do get a brief glimpse of her. The Grammy winner is seen toward the end of the two-minute clip — her richly dressed character looks distraught.

This marks Taylor’s first big-screen role following 2019’s critically panned movie musical, CATS.

Amsterdam, also starring Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldaña, arrives exclusively in theaters on November 4.

