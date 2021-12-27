The Fab 5 says howdy to Texas in new ‘Queer Eye’ trailer

ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

Say howdy to an all-new season of Queer Eye.

Netflix has released the season six trailer for the show, which finds the Fab 5 bringing their makeover magic to Austin, Texas.

This season, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown transform the lives of a honky tonk dance instructor, a trans weightlifter and more. They even bring their flair to a high school prom.

Season six of Queer Eye premieres December 31 on Netflix.

