“The enemy is still out there”: Amazon drops sprawling teaser to ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’

Amazon Studios/Ben Rothstein

On Thursday, Amazon Studios dropped an extended look at what’s said to be the most expensive television series ever made: The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.

As previously reported, the show, set in author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, takes place thousands of years before Peter Jackson‘s Oscar-wining LOTR trilogy — in a time known to fans as the Second Age.

The teaser is vague on the plot, but the Elven Queen Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, has a vision that something very bad is afoot — and tries to convince Robert Aramayo‘s Elrond of the same.

“The enemy is out there,” she warns him. “The question now is where?”

“You have fought long enough, Galadriel, Elrond protests. “Put up your sword.” For the uninitiated, Cate Blanchett and Hugo Weaving play their respective roles in the previous films.

The teaser also shows sprawling vistas of Middle-Earth and some of the settings in which the shows take place: The delicate beauty of the Elven kingdom of Númenór; the rugged, stone-hewed underground kingdom of the dwarves; Khazad-dûm and the fields of Men. Viewers are also introduced to the nomadic Harfoots, the most common form of Hobbits, the small-statured, leather-footed beings that were featured in Jackson’s films.

The series — which also stars Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Charlie Vickers, Maxim Baldry and Owain Arthur — debuts September 2 on Amazon Prime.

