The CW announces finales for ‘Nancy Drew’ and ‘Riverdale’

‘Riverdale’ — The CW Network

On Wednesday, The CW Network announced its plans to say goodbye to two of its most popular programs.

Both Nancy Drew and Riverdale‘s final seasons will kick off the evening of Wednesday, May 31, and the shows will wrap up on Wednesday, August 23, according to the network.

Nancy Drew, a modern-day adaptation of the bestselling teen gumshoe books, stars Kennedy McMann in the title role. It will wind up when its upcoming fourth season ends.

Riverdale, spun from the classic Archie comics and starring Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes, will be closing the books after its seventh season.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.