‘The Crown’ continues to rise up Netflix charts after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II – Netflix

As crowds lined the rainy streets of London for a glimpse of the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin yesterday, millions have been choosing to see the queen another way: via Netflix.

The Crown, the drama about the inner workings of the royal family, has been climbing both Netflix’s Trending and TV Shows charts since her death was announced on September 8.

The Emmy-winning drama that so far has had Claire Foy and Olivia Colman playing history’s longest-serving monarch didn’t appear on the U.S. territories’ TV chart in the days before the queen’s death was announced.

But a day after, the series had already bounded to #7 on the U.S. top 10 chart for all TV series, and now it’s sitting at #4.

On Netflix’s Trending chart, The Crown sits at #2, just under Cobra Kai.

Viewership jumped up by 800% in the United Kingdom over the weekend after Elizabeth passed, according to TV Time, Whip Media’s TV and movie tracking app.

Internationally, The Crown is currently the second most-watched series in 86 countries.

