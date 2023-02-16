The crew of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ suits up for the final season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Paramount+/Trae Patton

It’s a dream come true for Star Trek fans: The cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation is back in the saddle one last time in the new and final season of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. But is it truly the final frontier?

“The response has been dangerously encouraging,” says Jonathan Frakes, who plays Capt. William Riker, longtime#1 to Adm. Jean-Luc Picard. He tells ABC Audio for now he’s just savoring the moment with his castmates. “We love each other, and we know how to play with each other, and we have a good story to tell.”

Just don’t expect those feel-good vibes to move on-screen between Frakes and Patrick Stewart, who suits up once again as the title character. The good admiral and his former first officer’s friendship is put to the test this outing.

“We’ve all fallen out with people,” Stewart explains to ABC Audio. “We’ve all said things that we regret afterwards. And there’s no reason why Jean-Luc Picard shouldn’t say them because he’s human. And this is one of the best aspects of Picard for me, that he becomes increasingly human.”

Other returning cast members include LeVar Burton as Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge, a role he originated back in 1987 when Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted.

Thirty-six years ago, the original Star Trek was at one of its high points thanks to a successful run of films, so the pressure on this crew of newcomers was enormous.

“Now, we are in a position to shepherd in the next generation of storytelling,” Burton says. “Who gets to do that? You know? We’re pretty lucky.”

Episodes of Picard season 3 are now streaming on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.