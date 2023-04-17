‘The Boys’ wraps, Seth Rogen teases “crazy” fourth season

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher — Amazon Studios

In an Instagram video of the final moments on set, executive producer Eric Kripke thanked the cast and crew of The Boys for wrapping the fourth season.

In an f-bomb-loaded send-off, Kripke thanked his stars and the Amazon show’s crew, calling working on the show “one of the great honors of my life.”

Shown embracing in the video were a bloodied Jack Quaid (Hughie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko) and Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie), and a relatively clean Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk) and a fist-pumping Tomer Capone (Frenchie). Not seen was Antony Starr (Homelander), so it’s likely the final shot was of the series’ heroes.

Recently ABC Audio asked executive producer Seth Rogen what he could tell us about the fourth season. “It’s just so crazy,” he expressed.

“Every time I’m like, ‘These guys have done the craziest stuff you could ever do.’ I’ll, like, watch — there’s one set piece in this new season that is, like, I’m disturbed that I work with the people who conceived of it,” he said.

The show’s fourth season will start either late this year or in early 2024.

