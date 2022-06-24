The Boys’ showrunner wants to reunite Jensen Ackles with ‘Supernatural’ co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki

Ackles in “The Boys” — Amazon Studios

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of the Emmy-nominated Amazon series The Boys, wants to bring back the Winchester boys.

Kripke created the long-running CW show Supernatural, which starred The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the father of Dean and Sam Winchester, played respectively by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

With Ackles currently starring as Soldier Boy on The Boys, Kripke is eager for a Supernatural reunion. “Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking,” Kripke tells E! News.

“We’re trying to figure out something for season 4. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and emailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that.”

As for Padalecki? “I would put Jared on the show in a heartbeat,” Kripke says, adding of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot star, “I would put him on the show in a second.”

Stay tuned …

Meanwhile, The Boys dropped what is promising to be its most controversial episode yet on Friday. Based on a bawdy adventure from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson‘s graphic novel series, the episode centers on the super-powered orgy known as Herogasm.

The Boys‘ Instagram noted of the episode, “Please allow 3 to 5 business days to recover, maybe more.”

Amazon Studios countered, “Might need 5 – 7 business days.”

