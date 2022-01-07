‘The Boys’ season 3 debuts June 3

Amazon Studios/James Minchin

(SPOILERS) The third season of Amazon Prime’s Emmy-nominated hit The Boys finally has a release date: June 3.

The revelation was made after the first footage of the anticipated new season was revealed on the Amazon Prime Video web series Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman, an in-universe “news program” brought to you by the show’s Vought News Network.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson‘s very graphic graphic novel series of the same name, The Boys series centers on an Avengers-like group of superheroes known as The Seven. But unlike their Marvel counterparts, most of them are anything but heroic. Opposing them are The Boys: Karl Urban as Billy Butcher and Jack Quaid as Hughie, and their pals, all of whom have various scores to settle with the not-so-super super people.

The new footage doesn’t reveal too much: It shows Erin Moriarity‘s Annie/Starlight and Homelander smiling for the paparazzi. Fans know neither want to be there after the events of the last two seasons.

As the camera closes on Homelander’s face and the flashes strobe, his smile is increasingly pained. After all, season 2 closed with the sociopath losing custody of his son, and the death of his new love — a superhero called Stormfront — after The Boys publicly exposed her as being a real-life back-in-the-day Nazi.

