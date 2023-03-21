The big bank theory: TV producer Chuck Lorre donates $30 million to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chuck Lorre, the producer behind hits like The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, and 2 Broke Girls is sharing the wealth with Los Angeles’ esteemed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Lorre and his Lorre Family Foundation has anted up $30 million in an effort to create a new school “for underserved individuals seeking to grow their healthcare career opportunities.”

“The Chuck Lorre School of Allied Health will provide industry-leading training for emerging healthcare professionals in six areas of work that are chronically understaffed…respiratory therapy, pharmacy technician training, clinical laboratory science, MRI technology, radiologic technology or echo/cardio technology — areas identified as the most in-demand staffing needs in hospital settings,” Cedars’ announcement notes.

According to the medical center, the school’s “intensive and immersive programs will range from six to 24 months, in-person and online, with students receiving pay while they train with some of the most qualified medical experts in the nation.”

In the announcement, Lorre noted, “Choosing to collaborate with Cedars-Sinai, one of healthcare’s most respected institutions, was not a tough call for me. When the opportunity presented itself to provide training and certificates for underserved individuals in our community, which in some instances would double their salaries, I was all in.”

The TV producer said the new school named in his honor will bring about, “long term impacts in our communities.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.