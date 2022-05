The Best Outdoor Patios in the Chicago Area

It’s FINALLY warming up in Chicago – are you ready for a cocktail on an outdoor patio? Thrillist has named Chicago’s own Frontier as The BEST Patio in America, but we wanted to know where your favorite spot is. Check out the list you helped us create below!



From The Morning Mix:

Parson’s Chicken & Fish in Logan Square – Chris

Pizzeria Portofino in Chicago – Nikki

Moretti’s in Edison Park ­­- Whip

Piccolo Sogno in Chicago – Violeta

And From You:

Frontier in Noble Square

Big Star in Wicker Park

O’Donovan’s in North Center

Bartolini’s in Midlothian

Jameson’s Pub in Frankfort

302 in Wheaton

Hideaway in Hoffman Estates

Crossroads of Ivanhoe in Mundelein

Hawthorne’s in West Chicago

Old Republic in Elgin

Sheep’s Food District in Orland Hills

The Lucky Dog in Aurora

The Piggery in Lakeview

Potter’s Place in Naperville

Bailey’s in Tinley Park