‘The Bachelorette”s Clare Crawley is a married woman

A little over three months after announcing their engagement, The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley and fiancé Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot.

“Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins!” Crawley, 41, wrote on her Instagram Thursday, along with pics of her and the 47-year-old businessman’s wedding day.

Party of Five alum and Bachelor fan Jennifer Love Hewitt responded to the post, writing, “This makes me so happy!!!”

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd added, “Big congratulations beautiful…You’re a stunning bride!”

Bachelor Nation also weighed in, with Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams commenting, “You look stunning Clare!! So happy for your ever after!”

“Clare!!!!! Soooo beautiful and so happy for you both!!!!!” Trista Sutter, a runner-up on season 1 of The Bachelor, shared.

The Bachelorette season 15 star Hannah Brown gushed, “Congrats Claire — you are a beautiful bride.”

The Bachelor season 11’s Ben Higgins also offered his congratulations.

Crawley shared the news of her engagement back in October, “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!” Clare captioned a photo of Dawkins getting down on one knee. “The easiest YES of my life”

Clare began dating Ryan in 2021, but didn’t go public with the romance until September of 2022, writing, “Him,” along with a video of them singing in the car together, before adding that she found her “perfect fit.”

Crawley previously got engaged to Dale Moss during season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, leaving the reality series early after hitting it off with the 34-year-old former football player. Adams took her place as the season 16 lead.

Crawley and Moss called it quits in January 2021. They reconciled a month later before splitting for good in September 2021.

