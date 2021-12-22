‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Michelle’s journey ends with an engagement to Nayte

ABC/Christopher Willard

Michelle Young’s journey as The Bachelorette concluded on Tuesday night with an engagement to Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas.

However, Nayte faced a rocky road on the way to asking for Michelle’s hand. His meeting with Michelle’s parents did not go well, with both warning their daughter that Nayte didn’t appear to be ready to get down on one knee. During a final date, though, Nayte finally opened up to Michelle and told her what was in his heart, giving her the clarity she needed.

Michelle had also confessed that she was in love with Brandon Jones, who wore his feelings about her on his sleeve. That led to one of the most heartbreaking eliminations in franchise history, as Michelle had to say goodbye to Brandon.

“I’m so broken,” the 27-year-old Portland, Oregon native said as he waited to be chauffeured off the premises, adding that he “saw a future with her.”

Later, on After the Final Rose, Michelle and Nayte made their fist public appearance as a couple.

Michelle’s parents revealed that after spending a little more time with Nayte, their trepidations about him had disappeared and they welcomed him into their family with open arms.

The new couple also revealed that they were ready to tie the knot “in a matter of months.”

They also got a generous wedding gift from the show — a down payment on their first house.

