‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Michelle’s in love with three men, but one has to go

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, saw Michelle and her three remaining suitors leaving Minnesota in favor of the beautiful beaches of Mexico for the fantasy suite dates.

It was also the last chance for Brandon, Joe and Nayte to open up to Michelle like never before if they expect to win one of the two remaining roses up for grabs.

Ahead of the dates, Michelle told co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe where she stood with each of the men: she had “no concerns” with Brandon going into their date; while Michelle “loved” everything she’d seen of Joe so far, their relationship needed to progress a little further. Nayte, was “a good-looking dude” with “a lot of depth,” but Michelle wondered if she loved him more than he loved her.

Each man passed muster, with Brandon telling Michelle, “Since day one when I met you, I knew that you were the one,” before vowing, “‘Til I take my last breath, I will put you first.”

Joe, noted that Michelle’s passion for teaching paired with his ability to bounce back after a devastating sports injury and use that to inspire others would make him and Michelle a “powerful couple.”

During their one-on-one date, Michelle asked Nayte point blank if he was ready for an engagement, to which he responded, “Most definitely.”

That left Michelle wondering ahead of the rose ceremony if she could possibly be in love with all three men, leading to her toughest elimination yet.

Brandon added to the tension by interrupting the ceremony to have a word with Michelle alone.

After reiterating his promise to always put her first, they rejoined the other men, where a devastated Joe learned that he was going home.

The three-hour Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.