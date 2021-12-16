‘The Bachelor’ season 26 cast revealed! Meet Clayton Echard’s lovely ladies!

ABC/Pamela Littky

The 31 ladies who will compete for Clayton Echard‘s heart on The Bachelor season 26 have been revealed.

The 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri will meet a group that includes five nurses, along with couple of other medical professionals, a former Olympian, a spray tanner and a bar mitzvah dancer.

He’ll be helped out by former New York Giants football player, former Bachelor and current ESPN football analyst Jesse Palmer, who will serve as host.

Clayton was first introduced as one of Michelle Young’s suitors in The Bachelorette‘s current 18th season and was sent home in one of the most gut-wrenching eliminations in franchise history. Clayton’s genuine desire to find a partner and start a family won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation and earned him a second shot at finding love.

Echard’s season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Meet the 31 women who will vie for Clayton’s heart:

Cassidy, 26, an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, Calif.

Claire, 28, a spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Va.

Daria, 24, a law student from New Haven, Conn.

Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany

Elizabeth, 32, a real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Ency, 28, a sales manager from Burbank, Calif.

Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.

Genevive, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.

Hailey, 26, a pediatric nurse from Orlando, Fla.

Hunter, 28, a human resources specialist from Charlotte, N.C.

Ivana, 31, a bar mitzvah dancer from Queens, N.Y.

Jane, 22, a social media director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.

Kate, 32, a real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, Calif.

Kira, 32, a physician from Philadelphia, Pa.

Lindsay D., 27, a neonatal nurse from Jacksonville, Fla.

Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sale representative from Houston, Texas

Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.

Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Gainesville, Fla.

Melina, 27, a personal trainer from West Hollywood, Calif.

Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.

Rianna, 26, a registered nurse from Dallas, Texas

Salley, 26, a previously engaged spine surgery robot operator from Charlottesville, Va.

Samantha, 26, an occupational therapist from San Diego, Calif.

Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.

Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Ohio

Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio

Sierra, 26, a yoga instructor from Dallas, Texas

Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.

Teddi, 24, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.

Tessa, 26, a human resources specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

